Burton woman saves neighbor's dog in Christmas day fire

On Christmas Day 2016, full-scale grocery shopping in Beaufort and Jasper counties might be a challenge: all major grocery stores in the area will be closed. However, for certain staples, plenty of convenience stores will be open in greater Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, greater Beaufort and Ridgeland. Here's a look at those businesses, plus a rundown of what time all local grocery stores close on Christmas Eve.
Noah’s Arks Rescue released this footage of Snuffy the dog receiving medical care at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. Snuffy was picked up along Robert Smalls Parkway by Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control who initially thought the one-year old mixed-breed was struck by a car. It was later determined the canine was shot point-blank by a pellet gun.
Video from a car window captured the goats of Riverwalk — pygmys Billie Jean and Billy Joel and Nubian goat Carolina, also known as Pepper. The goats wandered off from Carolina Morning Firewood in Ridgeland on Dec. 2, 2016, until rounded up and sold as potential dinner to a family in Estill. They ultimately were retrieved and reunited with their owners.
More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.
Sgt. Greg Lockhart, stationed at Fort Stewart Army post in Georgia, reunited Dec. 9, 2016 with his two half-brothers, who he was separated from when placed up for adoption as a child. The brothers, twins Michael and Richard Guard, drove to Hilton Head Island, S.C., from Buffalo, N.Y., to join Lockhart on vacation, funded mostly by local organization Operation R
1952 Penn School graduate Gardenia Simmons-White talks about the origin of the live nativity scene put on annually at the Penn Center following this year's performance on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, on St. Helena.