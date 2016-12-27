Beaufort News

December 27, 2016 9:28 PM

Sheriffs Office: Callawassie General Store robbed by armed man

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

The Callawassie General Store reported an armed robbery Tuesday night, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a statement, a man entered the store at 1 Callawassie Drive, showed a handgun and demanded money. The man then left the story in an unknown direction.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was African-American, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed between 160 and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a blue sweater vest.

If you have information about this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos