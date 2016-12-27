‘I’m going to blow your head off,’ says one crabber to the other in fight over slashed tires

Part of an escalating dispute between a pair of crabbers on St. Helena Island happened over speaker phone in front of a deputy on Monday afternoon.
A man returned to his truck at Butcher’s Island Boat Landing at the end of Butches Road to find all four valve stems of his tires cut and the air let out, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He suspected another crabber who frequents that landing with whom he has had an ongoing dispute. The cost to repairs all for tires will be about $1,200.
While a deputy was taking down the man’s story and information, the competing crabber called the victim and issued several profane and violent threats against the man — while on speaker phone with the deputy listening — according to the report.
His threats included, “I’m going to rob your house at gunpoint” and “I’m going to blow your head off,” according to the report. He didn’t admit to damaging the man’s vehicle, however. As soon as the deputy identified himself and tried to speak with the man on the other end of the phone, the call was ended.
The victim said he wanted to press charges against the man for the threats, according to the report, but no arrest has yet been made for the man on the phone, according to Beaufort County Detention Center online records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments