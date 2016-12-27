The day after the Yamaha store was robbed, a thief plows into it with a truck and steals bikes

A Shell Point business was hit by burglars two nights in a row.
On the first night, Yamaha of Beaufort on Savannah Highway was broken into between Wednesday night and Thursday morning when a thief stole chain saws and a leaf blower.
Then between 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 a.m. Friday, a thief drove a truck through the front double doors of the building and stole two mini dirt bikes from inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The dark blue, 50cc Tomos bikes are “unique” and the only ones sold in the area, the owner told deputies. They are worth about $2,350, according to the report. The damage to the entryway will cost an additional $2,500.
Deputies found tire burn marks and trailed glass they believe to have fallen off of the truck that was used to smash the doors. The trail shows that the suspects turned right from the business onto Savannah Highway, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
