December 27, 2016 8:17 AM

Careful out there — it’s a very foggy Tuesday in Beaufort County

By Rebecca Lurye

The dense fog that’s settled over Beaufort County this morning should begin to lift by about 10 to 11 a.m., especially inland, as temperatures rise, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The county should see a high of about 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon before temperatures drop back to about 60 degrees tonight. A dense fog advisory issued at 5:30 a.m. remains in effect until 10 a.m. for much of southeast South Carolina and Georgia.

The forecast is trickier for Hilton Head Island and the sea islands, says meteorologist James Carpenter.

A sea fog forming off the coast could either roll in or move farther out depending on which direction the winds blow.

Rebecca Lurye: 843-706-8155, @IPBG_Rebecca

