This Shell Point thief got past several security measures and left behind footprints

Someone broke into Yamaha of Beaufort in Shell Point, getting past barbed wire, an electric fence and more to steal over $1,000 in equipment.
Between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday, three chainsaws and a leaf blower were stolen from the Savannah Highway business, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The stolen objects are valued at about $1,350.
Barbed wire was pulled down and lines to an electric fence were cut along the side of the business where it is believed the suspect got in and out, according to the report. The four locks securing two bay doors were cut.
The suspect left two muddy footprints where the individual tried to kick down a side door and oily footprints inside the bays after walking through puddles, according to the report.
