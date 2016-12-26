A stolen St. Helena Island car was found almost 3 miles from home in the woods

A St. Helena Island woman called Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for help when she saw a car left running in the woods behind her Luther Warren Drive home Thursday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., the woman was inside her home and heard an engine revving out back, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. She didn’t recognize the car or see anyone nearby.
The silver Nissan Maxima’s front bumper was “resting against a tree” and still running and in gear when the deputy went out to take a look, according to the report. It had minor damage but was able to be driven.
The owner, who lives on Folly Road on St. Helena Island, was located and said her car had been stolen. She had last seen it in the afternoon, according to the report. Two cellphones were found in the car.
