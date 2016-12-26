Good news and bad news for Burton auto shop

A roll-up garage door to a Burton auto shop was badly damaged Friday morning.
Between about 7:30 and 8 a.m., someone pushed in a garage door at MVP Automotive Detailing Services on Stanley Road in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The door was pushed in far enough for someone to slip inside the business, but the owner told the responding deputy that nothing appeared to have been moved or stolen from inside the business.
It was unclear whether the damage was caused by a person or a vehicle, but it was estimated at about $3,000, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments