Dog snatched from Lady’s Island home

A Lady’s Island woman’s dog was stolen from her home on Friday afternoon.
Between about noon to 2:15 p.m., while the woman was running some errands, someone went into the woman’s Youmans Drive home and took a little black dog named Eleanor, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman came home to find her trailer door open and nothing missing but the dog, according to the report. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing in the home was out of place.
A neighbor said she saw a man in a neon yellow shirt and gray sweatpants “acting sketchy” and walking around the victim’s home while she was out, according to the report. She didn’t see him go inside and went back into her own home.
The victim said she believed the person who took the dog could be another woman with a key to the home who had lived there the day before, according to the report. The second woman had allegedly been asking the victim if she could have her dog, the victim told the responding deputy.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments