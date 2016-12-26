Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire

A veteran lost his home in a fire in Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Christmas morning in Burton.
Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.

Business

Whats open locally on Christmas, Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day 2016, full-scale grocery shopping in Beaufort and Jasper counties might be a challenge: all major grocery stores in the area will be closed. However, for certain staples, plenty of convenience stores will be open in greater Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, greater Beaufort and Ridgeland. Here's a look at those businesses, plus a rundown of what time all local grocery stores close on Christmas Eve.

Local

The goats of Riverwalk

Video from a car window captured the goats of Riverwalk — pygmys Billie Jean and Billy Joel and Nubian goat Carolina, also known as Pepper. The goats wandered off from Carolina Morning Firewood in Ridgeland on Dec. 2, 2016, until rounded up and sold as potential dinner to a family in Estill. They ultimately were retrieved and reunited with their owners.

Hurricane

Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

