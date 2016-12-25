Beaufort News

December 25, 2016 6:39 PM

Christmas lights stolen from historic Penn Center

By Erin Heffernan

Three Christmas spotlights valued about $150 were reported stolen from St. Helena Island’s historic Penn Center on Christmas Eve, according to Sheriff’s Office reports.

The three star-themed LED lights that display a Christmas pattern on a building were reported stolen from the center about 9:30 p.m., the report stated.

Sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate anyone on the Penn Center property and had not identified any suspects, according to the report.

The Penn Center is considered a significant historical and cultural institution that has championed education and civil rights for African-Americans since the Civil War, including educating freed slaves and later serving as a haven for civil rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr.

