Update: Truck smashes hole into Beaufort home, driver arrested

A Beaufort home was left in shambles early Christmas Eve morning after an alleged drunk driver crashed through the residence leaving an about 8-by-12-foot hole in the front of the house, fire department officials reported.
The truck struck the home, located on Ivy Lane near Port Royal, at about 4:30 a.m. while an adult male and two children were inside the residence, Lt. Ross Vezin of the Port Royal Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the truck fled the scene by the time fire crews arrived, but a man Beaufort Police believe is the driver, Henry Lawrence Herndon, 30, of Beaufort, was arrested at about 6 a.m., Beaufort Police police officials said.
Herndon was arrested pulling into a residence on Southside Boulevard in Beaufort driving a vehicle similar to the truck described at the scene: a Ford F-150 with heavy front-end damage, Beaufort Police officials said.
Herndon was charged with driving under the influence, driving a vehicle with an open container and striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway.
Due to the structural and electrical hazards, South Carolina Electric and Gas were dispatched to secure power to the home. Firefighters stayed at the residence to place ply wood over the hole for the homeowners, the department reported.
