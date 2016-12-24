Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Snuffy the dog, shot by pellet gun, is determined to walk

Noah’s Arks Rescue released this footage of Snuffy the dog receiving medical care at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. Snuffy was picked up along Robert Smalls Parkway by Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control who initially thought the one-year old mixed-breed was struck by a car. It was later determined the canine was shot point-blank by a pellet gun.

Hurricane

Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos