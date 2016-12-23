Burton man wanted in connection with shooting death turns himself in

A man wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a Burton man in September turned himself in on Friday.
Ishmael Allen Rivers, 18, of Burton, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection with the death of Benjamin Campbell.
Rivers was arrested by Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies and booked at Beaufort County Detention Center about 2:30 p.m. Friday. His bond hearing had not been scheduled Friday afternoon.
Another Burton man, William Omar Heyward, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Campbell’s death. Heyward’s bond was set at $75,000, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Campbell, 61, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on the side of Stanley Farm Road in Burton in September.
Heyward was arrested Dec. 5 for failing to stop for blue lights and was still in jail when he was charged in connection with Campbell’s death. His criminal record in Beaufort County includes drug, weapons and assault charges, court records show.
Rivers was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with fleeing arrest and misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to court records. He posted $615 bail on Dec. 2.
Campbell was a plumber who had lived in the area about 15 years, WTOC reported in September.
