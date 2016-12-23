Beaufort kids on what they don't want for Christmas

What is one thing that kids in Beaufort do not want Santa to bring them on Christmas (besides a lump of coal, of course)?
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Snuffy the dog, shot by pellet gun, is determined to walk

Noah’s Arks Rescue released this footage of Snuffy the dog receiving medical care at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. Snuffy was picked up along Robert Smalls Parkway by Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control who initially thought the one-year old mixed-breed was struck by a car. It was later determined the canine was shot point-blank by a pellet gun.

Local

The goats of Riverwalk

Video from a car window captured the goats of Riverwalk — pygmys Billie Jean and Billy Joel and Nubian goat Carolina, also known as Pepper. The goats wandered off from Carolina Morning Firewood in Ridgeland on Dec. 2, 2016, until rounded up and sold as potential dinner to a family in Estill. They ultimately were retrieved and reunited with their owners.

Hurricane

Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos