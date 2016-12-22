1 man arrested, 1 wanted as suspects in Burton homicide

Two Burton men have been identified by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a September homicide.
William Omar Heyward, 36, has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, and Ishmael Allen Rivers, 18, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of 61-year-old Benjamin Campbell.
Campbell was found on the side of Stanley Farm Road in Burton on Sept. 27, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. A forensic autopsy of Campbell revealed he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Heyward was served his warrant in the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was detained on unrelated charges, according to the release.
Rivers has not yet been found and is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.
Anyone with information on his location can call 911 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
