Burton man charged with sexual assault of child

A 67-year-old Burton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a young child in Burton.
John Davis is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11, according to Beaufort County Detention Center online records. He was booked around 1 p.m. on Thursday and remained jailed late Thursday afternoon. Information about a bond hearing was not available from online Beaufort County Court records at 4 p.m.
The assault allegedly took place inside the child’s Burton home around 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, and a report was made by one of the child’s parents the following day, Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday afternoon. Davis is acquainted with the child’s family, Bromage said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
