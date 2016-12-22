Several cars broken into at Burton apartment complex

Several vehicles were rummaged through at a Burton apartment complex between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The Oaks at Broad River Landing on Riverchase Boulevard had at least nine vehicles entered and rifled through, with thefts from two of them, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Seven separate reports reveal that at least three of the vehicles were left unlocked, two were locked but had faulty windows that opened easily, one was believed to be locked and three car owners weren’t sure.
One of the vehicles with the faulty window had a military issued medical bag and a car seat stolen from it, according to one of the reports. The bag was later found - missing three morphine tablets -and returned to the owner.
Another vehicle was missing an amplifier worth about $250, according to a report.
In the remaining seven cases, the vehicles had been rummaged through and papers and other glove box items strewn about the vehicles, according to the reports. In those cases, there had been nothing worth stealing left in the vehicles, a good move on the owners’ parts, according to the sheriff’s office.
