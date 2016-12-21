Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

Beaufort area residents give their thoughts, on Dec. 21, 2016, on the unnamed manufacturing company Beaufort County is recruiting with $750,000.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Hurricane

Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

Beaufort News

Why are model trains so popular at Christmas time?

One of the conductors at the Beaufort Railroaders' 24th annual Train Display talks about why he thinks model train are so popular around Christmas time during the second to last day of the event at the Beaufort Branch of the Beaufort County Library in downtown Beaufort. The last day of the train display will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beaufort News

Participant on the ultimate meaning of Watergate

Dataw Island's Susanne Thevenet, who worked in the Watergate Special Prosecution Force during the Watergate hearings, says, on Dec. 16, 2016, that the ultimate meaning of the scandal that brought about the resignation of President Richard Nixon was that we are a nation of laws.

