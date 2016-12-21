Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.
Sgt. Greg Lockhart, stationed at Fort Stewart Army post in Georgia, reunited Dec. 9, 2016 with his two half-brothers, who he was separated from when placed up for adoption as a child. The brothers, twins Michael and Richard Guard, drove to Hilton Head Island, S.C., from Buffalo, N.Y., to join Lockhart on vacation, funded mostly by local organization Operation R
1952 Penn School graduate Gardenia Simmons-White talks about the origin of the live nativity scene put on annually at the Penn Center following this year's performance on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, on St. Helena.
Servicemen and women were honored and remembered by family members and volunteers alike during the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort.
Helen Richards, of Charleston, lays a wreath on her brother's, Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson, headstone during the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort.
One of the conductors at the Beaufort Railroaders' 24th annual Train Display talks about why he thinks model train are so popular around Christmas time during the second to last day of the event at the Beaufort Branch of the Beaufort County Library in downtown Beaufort. The last day of the train display will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dataw Island's Susanne Thevenet, who worked in the Watergate Special Prosecution Force during the Watergate hearings, says, on Dec. 16, 2016, that the ultimate meaning of the scandal that brought about the resignation of President Richard Nixon was that we are a nation of laws.