Broad River Bridge the scene of 3 crashes in just over 24 hours

The Broad River Bridge was the scene of three crashes in just over 24 hours. Two of them were five minutes apart.
The first was a one-vehicle wreck around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Both an adult and a child were uninjured, but neither was properly restrained in the vehicle, according to the release. One northbound lane was shut down for about 30 minutes while emergency crews worked.
There was also a two-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the release. A passenger vehicle and a pickup truck collided on the northbound bridge. The driver of the smaller car was temporarily trapped in the vehicle and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The pickup truck driver had been driving too fast for conditions, went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail at the northern foot of the bridge at 12:50 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said Wednesday. The truck was still stopped across the right northbound lane five minutes later when the car came down the bridge and struck the side of the truck, he said.
