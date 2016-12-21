Burton oven fire cooks up a happy ending

An minor oven fire turned out to be a blessing in disguise for an elderly Burton woman Tuesday afternoon.
The woman lives alone on Oak View Drive and didn’t have working smoke detectors in her home, according to a Burton Fire district news release.
Firefighters installed five smoke detectors throughout her home before they left, according to the release.
Burton fire officials recommend checking in on senior citizen family members to make sure they’re safe and have smoke detectors, according to the release. Burton Fire District offers free smoke detectors and installation those who live within the Burton Fire District.
For more information or help with smoke detectors, call 843-255-8011.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments