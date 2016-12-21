Update: Georgia man identified in Tuesday’s Jasper County crash

An Eden, Ga., man has been identified as the truck driver who died following a Tuesday crash on U.S. 17 in Jasper County.
The victim was identified as Steven Taranovich, 65, by Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III.
According to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Taranovich died at the scene after a 2001 Infiniti four-door headed south drifted left of center and sideswiped his northbound 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer around 5:40 p.m.
As a result of the collision, the tractor-trailer ran off the road, struck several trees and overturned, Jones said.
The Infiniti was driven by Cynthia Medlock of Ridgeland, who wore a seat belt and was uninjured, Jones said.
Taranovich was also wearing a seat belt.
Caitlin Turner
