‘This nonsense needs to stop’: Beaufort Waterfront Park vandalism sparks outrage

In recent weeks, Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park has been victimized by several instances of vandalism, with some pieces of equipment stolen and other pieces ending up in the river.
The most recent report, a missing bench valuded at $1,400, led to several dozen readers chiming in on The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page. Here’s a sample of what they had to say, along with a look at how folks have recently enjoyed their time at the popular site.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments