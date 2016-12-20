Beaufort County libraries get $25k grant for Reconstruction history project

The Beaufort County public library system has received a $25,000 grant from the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation to help fund a plan to create an interpretative center on Reconstruction history.
The project will work with artists, historians, designers and others to create public artwork in connection with the permanent exhibit being developed in Beaufort for a Lowcountry Reconstruction Center, according to a library news release.
This process will also involve the inclusion of a Reconstruction history trail that consists of over 100 sites county-wide and a mobile application designed to display and connect mobile users to the trail, the release said.
The work will be directed by a team of local and national historians, artists, educators, and one of the nation’s leading app designers with interactive expertise in storytelling on mobile devices, according to the release.
For more information on the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, visit www.gddf.org.
