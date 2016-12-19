Vandals are tossing equipment from Waterfront Park into the river

Over the last month, several walkway bricks, a wooden and metal bench, a wooden picnic table and a cast iron garbage can have gone missing from Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, some of them to reappear in the river at low tide, Parks Department Superintendent Robbie Anderson said Monday.
The most recent theft - the bench - was reported Thursday afternoon, according to a Beaufort Police Department report. The bench is valued at about $1,400 and is still missing. According to Anderson, the bench was located near the bridge behind the restrooms.
The picnic table was valued at about $200 and the metal trash can was valued at about $1,200, Anderson said. Both are in the river and efforts will be made to retrieve them once proper equipment is available and when time allows, Anderson said. Once out, they’ll be assessed for damages to see if they’re salvageable or if news ones will have to be purchased.
“These are some people really wanting to be destructive,” Anderson said. The garbage can is “heavy ... . It takes us at least four people to move one of them without a forklift.”
On Friday, 17 bricks were re-installed in the walkway where others had been pulled out, Anderson said.
The police report about the stolen bench has been the only report for stolen or damaged park property over the past month, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
Wiring is being installed with the goal of having security cameras up in the park by the new year, Anderson said. She said she hopes the public will call the police or the parks department if they see anyone causing damage in the park.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
