Hungry for the holidays? These Beaufort County restaurants will be open Christmas Day

Maybe you’re not huge on cooking during the holidays, or your assuming you’ll have some “A Christmas Story”-style fiasco, but eating out on Christmas Day is a tradition for some.
However, finding an open restaurant during the biggest holiday of the year sounds about as easy as sliding down a chimney.
This year, you don’t have to go through the tedious task of finding a restaurant to feed your family. Below are local restaurants in Beaufort County that The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette can confirm will be open Christmas Day.
Have or know of a restaurant that’s open on Christmas Day? Email mhogan@islandpacket.com.
Note: This story will be updated.
North of the Broad River
IHOP, 266 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Golden Corral, 122 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waffle House, 116 High Tide Drive, Beaufort
Waffle House, 2344 Boundary Street, Beaufort
South of the Broad River
Chin Dynasty, 108 Buckwalter Parkway, open 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
OKKO, 95 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head Island, open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Golden Corral, 1196 Fording Island Rd, Bluffton, open 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
IHOP, 11 Towne Drive, Bluffton, open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Waffle House, 471 Independence Blvd, Hardeeville
Waffle House, 90 N Whyte Hardee BD, Hardeeville
Nick's Steak and Seafood, 9 Park Lane, Hilton Head Island, open 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sakehouse, 1017 Fording Island Road, Bluffton, open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
