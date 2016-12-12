Burton man charged in Beaufort rape

This story was updated Feb. 28, 2017, to correct the location of Brian Walls' home.
A Burton man faces charges of kidnapping and rape in connection with an incident at a Beaufort hotel on Tuesday night, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
Brian Walls, 35, allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman in the bathroom of a room at the Howard Johnson Inn on Trask Parkway between 6:58 p.m. and 7:48 p.m., according to a department news release.
The woman gave Walls a ride to the hotel and was helping him move his things from her car into the room, according to the release. While in the room, Walls allegedly hit the victim in the head, pulled her into the bathroom and assaulted her, the release said.
Walls then allegedly demanded the victim withdraw money from an ATM, according to the release. The victim escaped and ran into the nearby marsh to call 911. Walls got away in her car but was found Wednesday in Pageland in Chesterfield County and arrested by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
He was brought to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday, where he remained Monday afternoon.
