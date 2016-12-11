Bail set for homeless man charged in Burton fire that led to woman’s death

This story was updated Feb. 28, 2017, to correct the geographic location of the house fire.
The homeless Beaufort man charged with second degree arson in connection with the Burton house fire Wednesday morning remains in jail with a bond set.
John Priester, 25, had his bond set at $150,000, according to Beaufort County Detention Center online records.
Priester was arrested Friday afternoon. He was still at the detention center Sunday morning.
Teresa Seigler, 56, who lived in the house was home at the time of the fire. She was initially rescued by firefighters through her bedroom window but died a short time later.
