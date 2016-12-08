Burton house fire victim remembered as a woman of deep faith

This story was updated Feb. 28, 2017, to correct the location of the fire.
The 56-year-old Burton woman who perished in a house fire on Wednesday was remembered by her pastor and friends as someone who loved God and her family.
Praise Assembly Lead Pastor Jamie Gardner remembered Teresa Seigler as an encouraging woman who also loved kids, serving as children’s director at the church for several years about 10 years ago. He said she put a great deal of effort and time into the job and always encouraged the kids to trust in God no matter the circumstances. She attended the church regularly until a handful of years ago, Gardner said.
Seigler’s longtime friend Lori Latham said Seigler — “Resa” to those close to her — had children and grandchildren she loved dearly and two dogs, one of whom died in the house fire. The two women met in 1992 and attended Praise Assembly together for some time until Seigler had some health issues which kept her from going to church regularly, Latham said.
“She was a really wonderful person. ... I’m just devastated,” Latham said.
A forensic autopsy was performed on Thursday at Medical University of South Carolina, but the results are “pending and still under investigation,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday afternoon. To determine the cause and manner of death “will require additional studies to reach a conclusion,” he said.
The investigation into the fire, which authorities have deemed “suspicious,” is being led by the sheriff’s office with assistance from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arson investigators.
