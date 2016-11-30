Beaufort Christmas service opens arms to those who have experienced loss

A community service Thursday will open its doors to those coping with loss during the holiday season.
Baptist Church of Beaufort will host the “Longest Night” service at 6 p.m. Thursday. The name is a nod to the winter solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year.
The service will welcome those who experienced the death of a loved one, a divorce, job loss, property destruction from Hurricane Matthew or any other particularly difficult situation. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a memento.
“It’s a hard time,” Baptist Church of Beaufort pastor Jim Wooten said. “Everybody is supposed to be festive and happy. When you’ve had a loss, you feel it more intensely.”
Similar services have been conducted at other churches, but Wooten had not heard of one held in Beaufort, he said. The service will include a scripture reading and hymn.
Anyone is welcome.
“It's not just our church we’re trying to reach,” Wooten said. “We know people have a tough time at Christmas.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments