September 21, 2016 8:46 PM

Deputies on scene of St. Helena Island stabbing

Posted by Johnny Woodard

jwoodard@islandpacket.com

Deputies are investigating a Wednesday night stabbing on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7:30 p.m. one of two women involved in an altercation near Island Plaza stabbed the other and fled the area on foot, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office has established a perimeter around the area and K-9 units have been deployed.

The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but information about her condition was unavailable at the time of the release.

Updates to follow.

