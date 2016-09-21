Deputies on scene of St. Helena Island stabbing

Deputies are investigating a Wednesday night stabbing on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Around 7:30 p.m. one of two women involved in an altercation near Island Plaza stabbed the other and fled the area on foot, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office has established a perimeter around the area and K-9 units have been deployed.
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but information about her condition was unavailable at the time of the release.
Updates to follow.
