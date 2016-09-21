Slippers, ‘distinctive limp’ on video helped catch this alleged shoplifter

A 49-year-old St. Helena Island woman is accused of walking out of the Lady’s Island Dollar General on Sea Island Parkway with three cases of beer just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The alleged shoplifter claims she wasn’t in the area even though store security footage appears to show her during the incident, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When deputies responded to the suspect’s home, she was wearing the same clothes and slippers as the person in the video and had the same “very distinctive limp” and bandage on her right foot, according to the report
The store clerk told deputies she went out to confront the suspect about the theft when another customer pointed the situation out to her, according to the report. The suspect packed the three cases of beer in the back of a white truck and got in while a second woman came out of the store, got into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to the report.
The beer was valued at $35, according to the report. The woman faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments