Mom juggling child and groceries returns the next day to find her Jeep gone

A Jeep was stolen from a County Shed Road home in Burton Monday night or Tuesday morning.
The owner of the silver 2004 Grand Cherokee returned home around 6 p.m. on Monday, juggling her small child as well as the groceries, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Her car keys couldn’t be found the next morning when she was getting ready to take her daughter to daycare, and she said she “couldn’t remember if she left them in the vehicle,” according to the report.
The vehicle is valued at approximately $12,000, according to the report. It has South Carolina license plates HPM988, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments