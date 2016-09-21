Burton church parking lot doesn’t keep trailer safe - or thieves away

Apparently, even parking a trailer at a church won’t keep thieves away.
A 14- by 7-foot trailer containing a riding lawnmower belonging to Exterior Perfection landscaping company was stolen from behind the Reach Out and Touch Church at the corner of Mroz Road and Capehart Drive in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The items went missing between Aug. 30 and Sept. 20, according to the report. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $3,100, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
