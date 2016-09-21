Beaufort News

September 21, 2016 1:43 PM

Beaufort receives $150,000 grant toward Beaufort Digital Corridor work

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort has received a boost toward readying a technology venture downtown.

Hargray Communications will provide $150,000 under the Rural Development Act for work on the Beaufort Digital Corridor. The new technology and economic development initiative, backed by the successful Charleston Digital Corridor, is renovating 500 Carteret St. for use as office space to draw tech startups and businesses.

Renovations on the building are underway. The space is scheduled to open in November.

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

Lady's Island Walmart site underway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos