Beaufort receives $150,000 grant toward Beaufort Digital Corridor work

Beaufort has received a boost toward readying a technology venture downtown.
Hargray Communications will provide $150,000 under the Rural Development Act for work on the Beaufort Digital Corridor. The new technology and economic development initiative, backed by the successful Charleston Digital Corridor, is renovating 500 Carteret St. for use as office space to draw tech startups and businesses.
Renovations on the building are underway. The space is scheduled to open in November.
BASEcamp update: Framing has begun! Not too much longer until we open our doors! #LowcountryTech pic.twitter.com/tyypgyzmoj— Beaufort Digital (@beaufortdigital) September 20, 2016
