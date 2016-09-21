$22K worth of equipment stolen from local building company

Nearly $22,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Thompson Builders construction site on Dogwood Street in Shell Point between 3:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the 16-foot trailer containing the equipment was likely taken in the early morning hours of Monday since the area where the trailer was parked was dry, despite the recent rain, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The stolen items stolen include the trailer, a 24-inch flat packer, a 12-foot power screed and a demolition saw, according to the report. Other items included various saws, blades, chains and other tools. The stolen items were valued at $21, 655, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
