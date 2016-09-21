Weapons, gold teeth missing after daytime Shell Point home burglary

Two handguns, electronics, jewelry and a set of gold teeth were among the items stolen Monday from a Shell Point home on Cleveland Drive.
The items, with a total value of $4,500 in total, were taken between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A .380 ACP and a .22 caliber handgun were stolen along with the gold teeth, various pieces of gold and diamond jewelry, a laptop, a tablet and two pairs of Air Jordans, according to the report.
The back door of the home - which had been secured with a deadbolt - appeared to have been pried open with a crowbar, according to the report. The thief rummaged through a few rooms of the home, leaving a mattress overturned and clothes and various belonging strewn about, according to the report.
