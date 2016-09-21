This former pilot will feature paintings of the Beaufort ‘we call home’ in new exhibit

The Thibault Gallery will have an opening reception of Beaufort artist Mac Rogers’ “A Place We Call Home” exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at 815 Bay St. in Beaufort. The collection will feature paintings of the familiar places, people and events of the Lowcountry.
Rogers is a native of Orangeburg and graduated from Clemson University in 1972. He began flying and painting at a young age, and pursued flying as a career and painting as a hobby.
Rogers retired in 2004 from a 25-year career as a pilot for Delta Air Lines. Retirement provided an opportunity to pursue painting more diligently than before, and he has enjoyed full time painting since. Rogers paints exclusively in acrylics, and uses both masonite and stretched canvas surfaces depending upon the detail required for the subject, according to a press release.
Rogers and his wife, Melanie, have been residents of the Beaufort area since 1989.
