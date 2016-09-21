Author Judy Fogarty has a book for Lowcountry tennis enthusiasts

Author Judy Fogarty will sign her new book, “Breaking and Holding,” at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Nevermore Books, 201 Carteret St. in Beaufort. The event is free and open to the public.
Savannah-native Fogarty sets much of her novel in and around the Lowcountry. It tells the story of a roller-coaster relationship between a tennis player searching for success and a troubled woman searching for escape.
The novel’s acclaim was highlighted by it being the only work of fiction available at this past year’s U.S. Tennis Open’s Players’ Lounge, where players like Serena and Venus Williams and Roger Federer went to watch TV, read books and relax, according to a press release.
Details: nevermorebooks201@gmail.com or 843-812-9460
