South Carolina painter returns to the Lowcountry for book signings and meet and greets

West Fraser, an artist known for drawing inspiration from his life in the Lowcountry, will be on tour and visiting several Beaufort County art galleries and venues to debut his new book, “Painting the Southern Coast: The Art of West Fraser.”
Fraser will be the featured guest at Dinner and a Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Verdier House at 801 Bay St. in Beaufort. He will discuss the art from his new book and sign copies, which will be for sale at the event. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program is from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission for members is $15/$25 per member/couple. Non-member admission is $20/$30 per person/couple. Reservations are required. Call 843-379-3331.
Fraser will also appear at an artist talk and book signing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort Center for the Arts, 805 Carteret St., in Beaufort. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-521-4145 or email bhargrov@uscb.edu.
Next, he will attend an artist talk and book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy. For information, call 843-706-6030 or email msocci@pbconservancy.org.
Finally, Fraser will appear at the Coastal Discovery Museum for a talk and book signing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head Island. For more information, call 843-689-6767.
