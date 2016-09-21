Here’s your chance to snag a free copy of ‘The River’s End’

“The River’s End,” the third novel in “The River’s Trilogy,” will debut at McIntosh Book Shoppe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at 917 Bay St. in Beaufort.
Guests will be eligible for a drawing to win a free book. En
“The River’s End” is a fictional mix of melodrama, suspense and romance, according to a press release. The novel features a tall about a terrible injustice, a young woman’s innocence stolen and revenge gone awry when two women from two different worlds are forced to cling to one another for survival.
The author, J.G. Jakes, was raised on her family’s farm in southwest Georgia. Now, as a retired schoolteacher, she lives on a small cattle farm in Collins, Ga., with her husband and pursues her love of writing life’s lessons attuned to characters with honor, integrity and formidable challenges, according to the release.
Details: www.jgjakes.com
