Job seekers 55-years-old and older, there are opportunities nearby

Experience Works, a national nonprofit organization, has openings in a program that offers older job seekers a way to update job skills, earn income and gain the confidence they need to be successful in their job search.
Experience Works will accept applications from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 and Nov. 27 at Our Ladies Pantry Food Bank, 30 Carolyn Drive on Lady’s Island.
Experience Works operates the Senior Community Service Employment Program or SCSEP in 31 South Carolina counties. The U.S. Department of Labor-funded program is a stepping stone to employment and geared for people 55 and older who are unemployed, with incomes of $14,850 per year or less for a family of one; $20,025 for a family of two.
Those enrolled spend an average of 20 hours each week in paid community service assignments at public and nonprofit organizations, earning minimum wage. Examples include performing clerical and administrative duties at nonprofits, sorting donations at food banks, preparing meals and recreation at senior centers, or assisting in classrooms and libraries. They also have access to a variety of training and supportive services such as developing a resume, improving interview skills and identifying job opportunities.
Details: 803-625-2295 or toll-free 866-796-8550
