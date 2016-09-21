Beaufort News

September 21, 2016 9:37 AM

Fripp Island again earns national wildlife distinction

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The National Wildlife Federation has again certified Fripp Island as a Community Wildlife Habitat.

A team of Fripp Island volunteers first submitted documentation to become certified in 2013 and has continued to meet annual goals to remain certified, according to a news release. The National Wildlife Federation certification recognizes communities where backyards, churches, playground and other public areas are individually scrutinized to ensure they provide food, water, shelter and places for animals to raise young, its website says.

Certified communities also provide outreach programs to teach residents best practices.

Fripp Island’s volunteers include Fripp Audubon, the Fripp Island Property Owners Association and the Fripp Island Resort, the release said.

You might also be interested in these videos

Fripp Island head naturalist: 'Deer are very healthy now'

Fripp Island head naturalist Jessica Miller and longtime resident of the island Whit Suber speak January 2016 about the island's deer population after a birth control method was used to cull the population in the early 2000s.

Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Turtle hatchlings on Fripp Island head to ocean

On Sunday, July 17, 2016, a woman captured on video a whole gaggle of loggerhead turtle hatchlings on Fripp Island making their way (yes, very slowly) to the ocean The footage is courtesy of Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, and Kelly Taylor.

Kelly Taylor www.eatsleepplaybeaufort.com

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

Lady's Island Walmart site underway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos