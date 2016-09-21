Fripp Island again earns national wildlife distinction

The National Wildlife Federation has again certified Fripp Island as a Community Wildlife Habitat.
A team of Fripp Island volunteers first submitted documentation to become certified in 2013 and has continued to meet annual goals to remain certified, according to a news release. The National Wildlife Federation certification recognizes communities where backyards, churches, playground and other public areas are individually scrutinized to ensure they provide food, water, shelter and places for animals to raise young, its website says.
Certified communities also provide outreach programs to teach residents best practices.
Fripp Island’s volunteers include Fripp Audubon, the Fripp Island Property Owners Association and the Fripp Island Resort, the release said.
