Parents: Get those child safety seats checked out

Parents can have their kids’ car seats checked out from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday in the K-Mart parking lot on Boundary Street in Beaufort to make sure they’re installed correctly in their vehicles.
The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and local public safety officials will provide a certified child safety seat technician to make sure car seats are properly installed, according to a Highway Patrol news release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments