Beaufort County taxpayers won’t be footing Moss’ legal bill after all

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Moss reportedly withdrew his request to be reimbursed by the Beaufort County School District for legal fees associated with his recently-ended ethics investigation, a community group announced.
Citizens Advocating Responsible Education wrote about Moss’ statement on its Facebook page Tuesday evening, following the board’s regularly-scheduled meeting, which was not televised on the The County Channel for Beaufort County. It’s not clear how much the district stood to pay in legal fees before Moss waived his contractual right to have the district cover his costs.
Moss also reportedly offered an apology related to last year’s investigation by the South Carolina Ethics Commission, which found him guilty in August of two ethics violations for his involvement in the hiring of his wife to two district positions.
In 2014, Moss signed a consulting contract for his wife, Darlene Moss, to be paid $6,400 for six months of work. In September 2015, he recommended his wife’s hire to a a district-level, director’s job that would have paid her $90,000 per year.
As part of his plea deal with the ethics commission, Moss issued a public reprimand and ordered to pay $3,000 in fees and fines, but was allowed to describe his actions as “unintentional and inadvertent.” By admitting to guilt, Moss avoided a hearing and the commission did not pursue a third ethics charge against him.
The school board took no action against Moss following the commission’s decision.
While some board members have said they steadfastly support Moss, others have said he should have been penalized in some way for the hiring scandal. One board member, Michael Rivers, has repeatedly said Moss should have been fired for what he calls a breach of trust and nepotism.
Before Tuesday, Moss had only publicly apologized once — on Sept. 21, 2015, for the inconvenience his decisions had caused board members who were being approached by members of the public and called by the media over his wife’s new job.
Attempts to reach Moss late Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Rebecca Lurye: 843-706-8155, @IPBG_Rebecca
