Local equestrian center celebrates new barn opening on St. Helena Island

Camelot Farms will celebrate its new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at 101 Tom and Mike Road on St. Helena Island.
The ceremony will be open to the public and will feature refreshments and door prizes. Mark and Anne Kennedy, founders of Camelot Farms, will speak and then cut the ribbon.
Camelot Farms has been in business for 15 years, and offers trail rides, training, lessons, boarding and trick horse training.
Their new barn features a full commercial fire suppression system, custom feeders and automatic waters, matted stalls, fans and lights in each stall, special vent system and full wash area. The barn has a full fly spray system and is treated by a commercial company for insects on a routine basis.
A full tack room with cold water fountain and restroom is offered for boarders. Camelot Farms features a full dressage arena, exercise arena, jump arena, cover lighted arena, trails with jumps and 20 pastures. It also houses horses of Beaufort County that have been severely injured and abused.
Details: www.beaufortchamber.org or 843-525-8500
