Riverview Charter has that new school smell

Riverview Charter School will celebrate its new middle school building and newly renovated cafeteria next week.
The Beaufort school will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremonyat 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at its new building, at 81 Savannah Highway.
The event is open to the public, and is followed by an open house for the whole school. Riverview opened in 2009, chartered by the Beaufort County School District.
It has expanded by one grade per year and now serves Kindergarten through eighth grade. Applications for the next school year open Jan. 1, and available seats are filled through a public lottery.
