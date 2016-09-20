Here is your chance to weigh in on Lady’s Island traffic

Residents will have the chance to weigh in on traffic and planning along a key Lady’s Island thoroughfare at a meeting Sept. 29.
The meeting will center on an ongoing traffic study and planning along Sea Island Parkway, Sams Point Road and Lady’s Island Drive. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Lady’s Island Middle School’s theater. The meeting will offer residents a chance to learn more about what is going on and offer input on possible improvements, according to the invitation from the city of Beaufort.
The city has contracted for a traffic study on an area from Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge to Chowan Creek Bridge, which includes parts of Lady’s Island Drive and Sams Point Road. The study is part of a joint effort by city and Beaufort County planners to address ongoing development in the area.
A recent spate of high-profile developments in the area has helped drive the discussion.
A new Walmart shopping center is under construction on Sea Island Parkway at Airport Circle, a Taco Bell is targeting a site nearby and grocer Harris Teeter plans to move into the building Publix vacated for a new store across the road.
The retail development is in addition to a spike in residential development off Sams Point Road. And long-empty Whitehall at the foot of the Woods Memorial Bridge is slated for a possible mixed-use development in the future.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments