Want to know where in Beaufort you might soon find food trucks?
The city is working to finalize a draft of new rules that will allow the vendors in more places. City Council plans to finalize a draft during a work session tonight at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Current rules limit food trucks to commercial areas with multiple businesses, like shopping centers. City officials have discussed designated areas for the mobile restaurants to operate during certain hours.
New rules would have to be approved by two votes by City Council. No votes will take place tonight.
This story will be updated.
