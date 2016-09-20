Armed thief lies in wait in Lady’s Island home, robs resident when he returns

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery subject after a Lady’s Island man returned to his Bent Oak Road home around 5 p.m. Monday to find an armed man inside.
The thief stuck the victim on the head with a handgun before stealing his 2004 Honda Accord, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The vehicle was recovered a short distance away. The car was still running but there was no sign of the suspect, according to the report.
The suspect is described as a bald African American man, about 6-foot-two and 300 pounds, according to the report. The victim could not give a clothing description.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
